Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.94 million and the highest is $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $132.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 97.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.