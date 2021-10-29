Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

