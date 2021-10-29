KeyCorp Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $186.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $166.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $175.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.