Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 16,351 Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $17,349,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,940,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HZAC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.29.

About Horizon Acquisition

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.