Stifel Financial Corp Buys 376 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $16,020,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.57 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

