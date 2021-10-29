Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

