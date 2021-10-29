SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

