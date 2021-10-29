SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($45.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.