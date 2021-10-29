Truist Boosts Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $168.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $2,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.