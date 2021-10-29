Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

RUBY stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

