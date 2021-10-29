Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

