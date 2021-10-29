Legal & General Group Plc Buys Shares of 51,623 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.50 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.74 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

