Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,800 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $38.06 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.