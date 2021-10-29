BlackRock Inc. Has $17.89 Million Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORRF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.