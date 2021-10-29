Legal & General Group Plc Buys 539 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Personalis were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 1,234.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 72.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Personalis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Personalis by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

