Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PAM stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

