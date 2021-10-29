Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 411.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,977 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 532,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 467,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 131,136 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.40. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCF. TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.