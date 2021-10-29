Legal & General Group Plc Has $211,000 Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.39 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

