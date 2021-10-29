Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 425.95% from the company’s current price.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Cortexyme stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

