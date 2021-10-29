Michael I. Mccabe Sells 24,817 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 24,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $1,110,560.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $47.91 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

