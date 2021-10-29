Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $684,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $26.75 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

