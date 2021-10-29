Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.26.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.04 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.