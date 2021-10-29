Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio Sells 540,667 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Strategic Fund Venbio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $123,057.40.

MTCR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCR. HC Wainwright cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Metacrine by 187.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

