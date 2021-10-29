Michael Frederick Klein Sells 5,876 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRV opened at $161.57 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.85 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

