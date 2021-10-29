Wedbush Boosts AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $32.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

ANAB stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.82 million, a P/E ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at about $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

