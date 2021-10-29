Insider Selling: First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) President Sells $1,175,860.69 in Stock

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

