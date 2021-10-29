Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $305.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $303.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.