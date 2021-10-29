Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $305.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.
NYSE AMP opened at $303.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.