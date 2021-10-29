Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $90.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.