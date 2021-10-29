Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $90.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.
BYD opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.
In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
