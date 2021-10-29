Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

PII opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

