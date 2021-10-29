Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.25% of Barrett Business Services worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $82.90.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

