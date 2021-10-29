Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788,517 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of BE stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

