CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.38.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,051.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 91.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,327 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

