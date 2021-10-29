UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UNH opened at $455.44 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $460.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

