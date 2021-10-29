Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZN opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.73. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $25,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

