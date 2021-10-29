e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,166 shares of company stock worth $5,411,400. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

