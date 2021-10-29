The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

The RealReal stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

