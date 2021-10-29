Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.14.

PERI opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

