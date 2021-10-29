Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.