Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $661.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.15 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $4,761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

