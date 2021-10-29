$8.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $37.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.