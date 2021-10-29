Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $8.41. Inpex shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 2,868 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Inpex alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.