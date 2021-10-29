Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (TSE: CJT):

10/25/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$245.00.

10/25/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

10/14/2021 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$205.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$228.00.

10/13/2021 – Cargojet had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

9/27/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$300.00 price target on the stock.

CJT opened at C$197.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

