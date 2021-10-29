Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,676 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in frontdoor by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

