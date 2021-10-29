Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,671,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

