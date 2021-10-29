KeyCorp Weighs in on Pentair plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70.

Get Pentair alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

PNR opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.