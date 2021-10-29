TheStreet Downgrades Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $820.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $844.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.36. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

