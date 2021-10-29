TheStreet Downgrades Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) to C

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

TheStreet cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $820.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $844.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.36. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.