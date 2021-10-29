Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $70.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $321,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after buying an additional 406,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after buying an additional 256,761 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

