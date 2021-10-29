Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $9,905,748.24 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.06 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.