Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

TEAM opened at $417.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.68. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $433.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

