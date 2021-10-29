Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 678 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.